Dr. Eric Jones interviews to be leader of the JMCSS

JACKSON, Tenn– A veteran of the Jackson-Madison County School System is now seeking a higher position.

“Now to possibly be sitting here talking to you about superintendency blows my mind,” Superintendent Candidate Dr. Eric Jones said.

Dr. Jones went before the school board Thursday interviewing for the chance to lead the district where he once worked.

“I’ve spent 10 years here as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal. I really have fondness of the Jackson community,” Jones said.

Jones spent the first part of his day talking with principals, teachers and community leaders about why he should be the board’s pick.

“I think Jackson is a hidden gem. I want us to be the top of the state and if we’re going to do this I want us to make sure we really plan out and involve all stakeholders,” Jones said.

In his official interview, Jones explained what would be his top priorities.

“We have to intervene immediately in order to make sure [students] stay on track because by the time they are in 7th, 8th, or 9th grade it’s too late,” Jones described.

His vision includes raising morale of teachers and spending wisely.

“We have to be good stewards of the county’s money. It’s just the way it is,” Jones said.

Jones says he would want to get feedback from those in the county as well.

“I want to have periodic open community forums in various communities throughout the city,” Jones explained.

When asked about his leadership skills he says he thinks of others.

I’m a true servant leader. To me that’s the only way to lead,” Jones said.

Jones currently leads an executive development program in leadership where he says he goes around the country speaking to different school systems about different practices and strategies from around the world.

The board will interview the third and final candidate Joel Hassell Friday.

Like the previous two candidates, he’ll be interviewed at Jackson City Hall starting at 5 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.