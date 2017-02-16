Jackson police seek to ID 3 shoplifting suspects

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify three shoplifting suspects, one of whom reportedly assaulted a Wal-Mart employee.

Surveillance video from around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 15 captured three black males attempting to leave Wal-Mart on South Highland Avenue with three carts of merchandise, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

A store employee prevented two of the carts from leaving the store, but one of the suspects assaulted the employee, allowing them to get away with one cart containing over $100 worth of items, according to police.

The men were last seen leaving the store in a blue vehicle, possible a Pontiac Grand Prix.

Police say the same suspects were involved in a Jan. 14 theft from Kroger on North Parkway in which the merchandise was stolen in the same manner.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has other information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

You also can submit a tip online at www.jmcrimestoppers.org or by text message by texting CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.