Jackson State Community College officially welcomes new president

JACKSON, Tenn. — After months of searching, the president’s office at Jackson State Community College is once again occupied.

Dr. Allana Hamilton was officially welcomed to campus Thursday.

“Historically I’ve been behind the scenes, so seeing myself on the billboard, I’ve had to adjust to that, but it’s been a good adjustment,” Jackson State Community College President Dr. Allana Hamilton said.

Hamilton says she’s gotten the red-carpet treatment since being named the fifth president of Jackson State Community College. She says she’s honored, humbled and is ready to get to work.

“I want to get to know people and I want to hear what they are proud of when they think of Jackson State,” Dr. Hamilton said. “But I also want to know what they see as a potential challenge, opportunities of how we can improve.”

There was a big turnout of students, staff and the community Thursday afternoon to meet the new leader on campus. Dr. Hamilton says the reception was about embracing the community side of community college.

Dr. Hamilton says her first plan of action is to evaluate Jackson State’s strategic plan.

“Those major priorities — access, student success, resourcefulness, quality,” Dr. Hamilton said. “Because we want to make sure we have quality programs and services.”

As a first-generation college student, being the first female president of Jackson State isn’t something Hamilton says she ever imagined, but she says she’s ready for the challenge.

“It’s a responsibility to the college as well as to the 14-county service area,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton says she has already met with student leaders and attended a few basketball games.