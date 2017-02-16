Local law enforcement to crack down on distracted drivers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement agencies said they plan to have extra manpower on the street looking for distracted drivers.

“We’re out there,” Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Brad Wilbanks said. “We’re looking. Don’t drive distracted.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jackson Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on distracted driving. Wilbanks said they will have extra troopers on the street Friday focusing on traffic violations.

“There will be some unmarked cars, some plainclothes people, motorcycles, a tractor-trailer on the road where we can actually look down and see and observe somebody that is texting,” Wilbanks said.

Agencies said four deputies from the sheriff’s office and about seven others from the Jackson police traffic division will participate in the saturation. “If you don’t do it now, it continues to get worse,” Jackson Police Department Lt. Derick Tisdale said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, 118 people already died on Tennessee roadways this year, up 15 from this time in 2016.

“You’re driving 55 miles per hour and you can do a text, and it takes five seconds to do a text — you’ve gone the length of a football field blindfolded,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tom Mapes said.

State statistics show 14 pedestrians have been killed in Tennessee this year, up five from this time in 2016. Wilbanks said they will target drivers in areas with high pedestrian traffic. “They don’t realize the danger that they’re creating by driving and being distracted,” Wilbanks said.

Troopers said if you are caught it could cost you a nearly $200 fine.

Troopers encourage people to buckle up. They said it is the best defense against a distracted or drunk driver.