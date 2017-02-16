Man accused of beating boy with plastic baseball bat

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is facing child abuse and domestic assault charges on accusations of beating a boy with a plastic baseball bat.

Eric Foster Snowden is accused of hitting the 12-year-old boy multiple times Feb. 8 because the boy got into trouble at school, according to court documents.

Someone brought the boy to a local emergency room where police photographed swelling, bruising and abrasions on his face, legs, shoulder, head and back, according to an affidavit.

Snowden is facing charges of child abuse and simple domestic assault.