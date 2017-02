Man charged with shooting at roommate appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man facing an attempted murder charge appeared Thursday in court for a second time.

Arthur McKinnie is accused of shooting at his roommate. Witnesses were to be subpoenaed by this time but were not.

McKinnie’s lawyer requested the charges to be dropped. The judge denied the request but did reduce his bond to $75,000.

His next court date has not been scheduled.