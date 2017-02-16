Manhunt underway for sex offender in McNairy County

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A manhunt is underway after U.S. Marshals say a registered sex offender is on the run after cutting off his GPS monitor.

Lucas Wilson was last seen in the area of Refuge Road in Bethel Springs, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

He is described as standing five feet nine inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camouflage pullover shirt.

Marshals say Wilson ran from his residence Thursday afternoon and cut off his GPS monitor.

He is wanted for felony evading and violation of the sex offender registry.

If you see Wilson, do not approach him but call the U.S. Marshals Service at 731-427-4661, or call 911.