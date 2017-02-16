Memphis police create unit to combat wave of violent crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Police Department has created a new unit in an effort to reduce increased violent crime in the city.

Officials told The Commercial Appeal this week that the Violent Crimes Unit was started last month. Its creation comes after last year’s new homicide record with 228 killings.

Maj. Darren Goods, who’s been appointed to lead the unit, says the VCU will target any pattern of violent crime, such as carjackings and sexual assaults.

It’s made up of five distinct MPD bureaus: homicide, the gang unit, the Safe Streets Task Force, Project Safe Neighborhoods and the Investigative Support Unit.

Police Lt. Col. Don Crowe says its goal is to bring together those units so they’re sharing resources and information and making a more concentrated effort on their investigation.