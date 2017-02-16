Mugshots : Madison County : 2/15/17 – 2/16/17 February 16, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/19Rachel Hannis Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Terrell Cooper Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Christopher Maness Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Ronnie McDaniels Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Omauri Hampton Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Michael Arnold Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Lafayette Taylor Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Kenneth Leo Tester Burglary of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Joshua Dawson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Jaquae Deberry Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Jalen Nicholson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Eric Snowden Child abuse, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Clinton Blackwell Contempt of court, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Eric Sentrell Hill Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Cassandra Hall Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Britney Maclin Vandalism, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Jessica Thomas Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Brandon Gadlen Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Antonio James Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/15/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/16/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore