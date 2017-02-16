Scattered Showers Saturday

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Clear skies continue in West Tennessee tonight with light winds from the southwest maintaining temperatures in the 50s for much of the region. There’s even warmer weather in the forecast over the weekend but scattered rain showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will be possible on Saturday.

TONIGHT

Skies will remain clear overnight and with light winds from the southwest persisting into Friday. Temperatures will cool down to the middle and upper 30s to lower 40s by sunrise at 6:40 a.m. Friday.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with temperatures approaching the upper 60s and lower 70s during the afternoon! Winds will be a little bit breezy at time – blowing up to between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Skies will begin to become cloudy into the start of Saturday as rain showers begin to move into West Tennessee. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday as well, but the threat for severe weather is low.

