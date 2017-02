WEATHER UPDATE

ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL PREVAIL ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH THE LATTER HALF OF NEXT WEEK.

AN UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL BRING A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ON SATURDAY. ADDITIONAL RAIN CHANCES WILL ARRIVE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY ASSOCIATED WITH A SLOW MOVING UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE ALONG THE GULF COAST. DAYTIME TEMPERATURES WILL PEAK ON SUNDAY AND MONDAY, WITH 70S COMMON ACROSS THE REGION.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

