Carroll Co. man appears on statutory rape charges

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A man appeared Friday morning in court on multiple sex charges.

Jason Nolin was indicted last month on counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, aggravated statutory rape, rape, and sexual battery by an authority figure, according to court documents.

The victims were two girls between the ages of 13 and 18 when the crimes happened in the fall of 2014, according to the indictments.

Friday’s hearing was postponed to March 20 because Nolin just recently hired an attorney.