Crusaders cruise past North Side in fourth quarter

JACKSON, Tenn — The Liberty Tech Crusaders and the North Side Indians had an interesting game Friday night. The Crusaders jumped to a lead as big as 17 points in the first quarter but North side never backed down. They got things as close as four points in the second half but were unable to get any closer than that as Liberty wins, 80-60 and advances to the district championship game vs Haywood Monday night at 7:30.