Crusaders looking to sweep the Indians Friday night

JACKSON, Tenn — The Liberty Tech Crusaders are on a roll in the 2017 year, having only lost twice in the new year. Come Friday night, they don’t plan on making it a third. They play their inner-city rival North Side Friday night, a team looking to pull off an upset. But head coach Terrell Green knows his team just has to play the Liberty¬†way.

After winning by 20 the first game and only winning by four the next, the Crusaders are well aware the Indians are a good team. But their keys to success will be playing defense, rebounding, and not turning the ball over coach Green said.

The game is set for tip off at 7:30, at Liberty Tech.