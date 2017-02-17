Crusaders looking to sweep the Indians Friday night

JACKSON, Tenn — The Liberty Tech Crusaders are on a roll in the 2017 year, having only lost twice in the new year. Come Friday night, they don’t plan on making it a third. They play their inner-city rival North Side Friday night, a team looking to pull off an upset. But head coach Terrell Green knows his team just has to play the Liberty way.

After winning by 20 the first game and only winning by four the next, the Crusaders are well aware the Indians are a good team. But their keys to success will be playing defense, rebounding, and not turning the ball over coach Green said.

The game is set for tip off at 7:30, at Liberty Tech.