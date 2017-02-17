Hundreds apply for new warehouse jobs coming to Milton

MILTON, W.Va. (AP) – Hundreds of people have applied for jobs with wholesale grocery distributor H.T. Hackney Co., which is opening its first warehouse in West Virginia.

State officials announced this week that the company is coming to Milton, creating an estimated 70 jobs. Officials didn’t say when actual hiring would begin or when the warehouse will open.

The Herald-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2lSm9Uu) the company began accepting job applications Thursday at Milton City Hall. The positions to be filled include drivers and mechanics, office and warehouse workers, maintenance personnel and sales staff.

Among those who submitted applications was Huntington resident Richard Fricke. Fricke, who’s unemployed, says he has management experience and hopes to land a job with the company.

Knoxville, Tennessee-based H.T. Hackney stocks more than 30,000 different products and serves retailers in 22 states.