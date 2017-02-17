Indians look to spoil the Crusaders run at a district title

JACKSON, Tenn — The North Side Indians are 0-2 versus the Liberty Tech Crusaders in the 2017 season but come Friday night, they plan to be 1-3.

In the team’s two meetings this year, the Indians lost by 20 the first game and lost by 4 the second time, a sign their moving in the right direction. Guard Josh Cole knows there’s only one thing that will hurt his team Friday night, “turnovers,” Cole said.

Guard Josh Cole knows there’s only one thing that will hurt his team Friday night, “turnovers,” Cole said.

But the team is well aware of what’s at stake when the ball is tipped off.

“It’s either win or go home,” point guard Jamal Winston said.

The energy surrounding this inner-city rival game is big, but the Indians are thinking bigger.

We really hyped up, we ready,” forward Alantae Peterson said.

The game will be at Liberty Tech, at 7:30 p.m.