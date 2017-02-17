Jackson Chamber hosts West Tennessee legislators

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than 1,500 pieces of legislation have been filed in the state capitol by lawmakers so far in 2017. Some of the most recent talks involve a possible increase in the statewide gas tax.

It’s something Rep. Johnny Shaw said he could support.

“It could stand a little tweaking, but I thought it was something I could support, especially when we look at what it could bring back to our different communities, the areas we represent,” Shaw said.

Sen. Ed Jackson said it’s something he wouldn’t mind seeing as well. He said the average driver travels 15,000 miles a year and gets 25 miles to the gallon. That would mean you would pay about $4 more at the pump per month.

There’s a $1 billion surplus in the state budget, which Sen. Jackson hopes will go toward paychecks. “Salary increases for teachers — law enforcement is underpaid,” Jackson said.

Rep. Jimmy Eldridge said he wants to see education continue to be a priority.

“The needle on education is moving in the right direction. We used to talk about being in the bottom. Now we’re in the middle,” Eldridge said.

Shaw said other projects include working with state economic development to keep the Chemring plant open in Hardeman County.

Legislators are also hoping to receive federal funding to expand the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus.

The state House and Senate will be back in session Tuesday.