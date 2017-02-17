Sex offender manhunt continues in McNairy County

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A registered sex offender convicted of victimizing a child is on the run for a second day in West Tennessee.

What started as a probation violation in McNairy County turned into a West Tennessee manhunt Thursday afternoon.

Officials say they initially responded because registered sex offender Lucas Wilson, 31, left his residence in Hardin County, which he is not allowed to do.

Wilson is described as standing five feet nine inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camouflage shirt.

“Due to being on GPS monitoring, they were aware that he has been in McNairy County for several days, and that is part of what got our task force involved,” said Jeff Love with the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

And that wasn’t Wilson’s only violation.

“He is required to take drug screenings at the discretion of his parole officer, and according to the warrant, he had failed a drug screening,” Love said.

Officials say Wilson was last seen at a property off Refuge Road in Bethel Springs before fleeing from law enforcement.

On the way to the location, Wilson’s father’s house, officials say they realized Wilson was attempting to flee.

“He had the monitor on while he was running, and at some point last night the monitoring company was notified that the device had been cut off his leg,” Love said.

Authorities discovered the GPS monitor in the woods about a mile east of his father’s house.

“We do believe he’s still in the western Tennessee area. I don’t know if we’d consider him armed, but we do consider him dangerous,” Love said.

Wilson faces multiple counts including violating community supervision, tampering with GPS, and violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act.

If you see Wilson or know where he can be found, contact the U.S. Marshal’s Service at 731-427-4661, or call 911.