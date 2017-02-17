Moore steps down as Eagles coach

JACKSON, Tenn — Thursday morning Jackson Christian sent out a press release saying Kristen Moore, a coach of six years will no longer be the coach moving forward, citing she wanted to enjoy spending more time with her family.

Moore said she wants to be a part of her kids sporting careers and be there for them growing up. But there is one thing she will miss most about coaching at Jackson Chrisitan.

“I just love my girls and the relationships I have with them,” Moore said.

There still is a chance Moore might return to the sidelines, she says maybe an assistant coaching role that doesn’t demand that much time. But she’s not ruling anything out just yet.

“I’m not closing the door just yet,” Moore said.