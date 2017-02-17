Mugshots : Madison County : 2/16/17 – 2/17/17 February 17, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/25Xavier Martin Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 2/25Terrance Newsom DUI, criminal impersonation, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/25Steven Semedo Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/25Sherele Scott Failure to appear, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 5/25Christopher Butler Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/25Sharon Butler Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/25Salvador Hernandez-Ordonez Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/25Rusticus Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/25Robert Williams Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/25Maurice White Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 11/25Laura Ragan Theft under $999, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/25Kristi Maples Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/25Justin Jinks Simple domestic assault, embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 14/25Jonathan Sutton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/25Jason Tate Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/25Jarrian Drake Burglary of motor vehicle, contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 17/25James Call Schedule II & VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/25Isaiah Greer Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 19/25Germaine Long Burglary of motor vehicle, identity theft, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/25Chris Martin No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 21/25Brandon Schwalm Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/25Brandon Pearman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/25Dextreon Beard Aggravated domestic assault, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 24/25Andre Bond DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 25/25Alexandra Wessel-Korshak Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/16/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/17/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore