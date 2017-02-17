Mugshots : Madison County : 2/16/17 – 2/17/17

1/25 Xavier Martin Aggravated robbery

2/25 Terrance Newsom DUI, criminal impersonation, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/25 Steven Semedo Violation of probation

4/25 Sherele Scott Failure to appear, schedule VI drug violations

5/25 Christopher Butler Assault

6/25 Sharon Butler Assault

7/25 Salvador Hernandez-Ordonez Violation of community corrections

8/25 Rusticus Harris Driving on revoked/suspended license

9/25 Robert Williams Unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/25 Maurice White Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

11/25 Laura Ragan Theft under $999, violation of probation

12/25 Kristi Maples Violation of probation

13/25 Justin Jinks Simple domestic assault, embezzlement

14/25 Jonathan Sutton Violation of probation

15/25 Jason Tate Violation of probation

16/25 Jarrian Drake Burglary of motor vehicle, contraband in penal institution

17/25 James Call Schedule II & VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/25 Isaiah Greer Resisting stop/arrest

19/25 Germaine Long Burglary of motor vehicle, identity theft, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/25 Chris Martin No charges entered

21/25 Brandon Schwalm Failure to appear

22/25 Brandon Pearman Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/25 Dextreon Beard Aggravated domestic assault, criminal trespass

24/25 Andre Bond DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law

25/25 Alexandra Wessel-Korshak Failure to appear



















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/16/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/17/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.