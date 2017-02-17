Online records: Chester Co. teacher jailed, charged with rape, sexual battery involving student

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn.-A Chester County High School teacher is jailed. Online records show he is charged with rape and sexual battery.

Director of schools Troy Kilzer confirmed Mike Ulmer was suspended without pay Friday and arrested a short time later off-campus for charges involving a student.

According to Kilzer, Ulmer is a teacher assistant, who most recently worked with the in-school suspension program.

The investigation continues.