Outback helps raise funds for Dream Center, one meal at a time

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Dream Center raised money Friday for a new facility, one meal at a time.

Outback Steakhouse was open for lunch, serving 20 dollar meals. $10 of each went to the Dream Center’s new facility fund.

The nonprofit is trying to raise $3.5 million needed to build a new home.

“We couldn’t do what we do without local businesses. They are the nuts and bolts, individuals and businesses in our community that really support and help the dream center,” said Gail Gustafson with the Dream Center.

The Dream Center helps women and children who are facing homelessness.