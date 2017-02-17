Police: Search of Huntingdon home yields cocaine, meth

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A search of a woman’s home results in multiple drug charges after investigators reportedly find cocaine and meth.

Beverly Cole, 44, is facing charges after a Thursday afternoon search of her home on Williams Street, according to a release from Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers.

The search led officers to 7.4 grams of meth and 5 grams of cocaine, according to the release. Officers also reported finding pills, pipes, scales and other drug paraphernalia.

A drug investigator obtained the search warrant after being informed of a high volume of traffic at the home, police say.

Cole is charged with multiple drug charges of manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of narcotics along with possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Cole is free on a $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 22 in Carroll County General Sessions Court.