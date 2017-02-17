Record Breaking Temps Possible This Weekend

Weather Update – 2:15 p.m. Friday

Temperatures are warming up into the upper 60s and lower 70s right now for a very Spring-like day in West Tennessee! Winds have been and will continue to be a little bit breezy at times – blowing up to between 10 and 15 miles per hour during the afternoon.

Clouds will move into the area this evening before rain showers arrive after midnight tonight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the sunrise at 6:39 a.m. Saturday. A stray thunderstorm within scattered rain showers is possible Saturday morning but the best chance for those will be along the Tennessee-Mississippi border. The threat for severe weather is low.

Record warm temperatures are forecast to take place on Sunday and Presidents’ Day. The Spring-like weather is expected to continue through most of next week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the weekend forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com