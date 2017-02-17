Second suspect charged in armed robbery of Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — A second suspect is now facing charges in a December armed robbery of a Jackson gas station.

Xavier Martin is charged in the Dec. 26 robbery of the Exxon on Hollywood Drive, according to court documents.

Police say two men entered the store just before 7 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk.

One of the men was reportedly armed with a pistol. The affidavit does not say which man was armed. Both men reportedly had their faces partially covered.

Court papers say the clerk saw the men run toward the Rodeway Inn, which is next door, and then saw a white Chrysler 300 leave the motel’s parking lot.

Investigators reviewed the motel’s surveillance video and saw the men run from the store and get into the car and leave, according to the affidavit.

Police reportedly were able to see the car’s license plate in the video and determined the car was registered to one of Martin’s family members.

Martin is charged with aggravated robbery.

Marlando Sturghill was previous identified as the other suspect. He was charged last month with aggravated robbery.