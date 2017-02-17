Seniors hand out flowers for ‘Random Acts of Kindness Day’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Seniors in north Jackson came up with their own improvised act of kindness to mark a special day.

Feb. 17 marks Random Act of Kindness Day across the country. To celebrate, members of the Brookdale Jackson Oaks assisted living home handed out seventeen bundles of flowers, all arranged by senior citizens.

They gave the flowers to shoppers across the road at the Kroger on West University Parkway.

“A little bit of kindness goes a long way, and I think people appreciate just the small things,” Brookdale’s business coordinator Cassie Duggin said.

This marks the first year the Brookdale community paid tribute to Random Acts of Kindness Day. They say they’re open to trying it again next year.