State officials visit West Tenn. to educate elderly about scams

JACKSON, Tenn. — State officials visited West Tennessee Friday to help educate the elderly about scams.

Rep. Jimmy Eldridge teamed up with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance to help protect senior citizens in the Hub City.

The outreach event was held at Elmcroft of Jackson and was intended to help seniors learn how to protect their personal information from scammers.

Experts offered free tips and even role-playing scenarios to help teach them to reduce their risk of falling victim.

“Our seniors, they have big hearts,” Elmcroft Executive Director Rosy Roberts said. “They are not as observant of things that the younger generation, from the emails to the telephone calls, so they somewhat believe more.”

For more information about avoiding scams, you can view the Division of Consumer Affairs’s “Don’t Get Scammed” online brochure.