State Rep. Holt proposing new traffic cam bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn.-He has posted video of himself burning a traffic camera ticket on Facebook..

Now state representative Andy Holt is using Facebook Live to show himself paying those tickets with Monopoly money.

Holt took to social media Thursday to show his act of defiance, which included a photographed image of a $50 bill.

Holt is proposing new legislation that would require all unmanned traffic cameras only be used from unmarked police cars.

“Well, I’ve been an advocate for opposing traffic photo enforcement citations for quite a while. I consider it to be an act of civil disobedience,” said State Representative Holt.

Holt said many other Tennessee lawmakers support his proposed legislation but are unable to speak out in fear of losing their jobs.