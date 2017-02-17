Take an inside look at THP’s crackdown on distracted drivers

JACKSON, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News joined members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Friday in their newest campaign to keep drivers safe and focused on the road.

Starting this week, members of THP are joining with local law enforcement to crack down on distracted drivers.

The agencies are adding extra officers on the road including in unmarked cars, on motorcycles and even in tractor-trailers to get a better look at what drivers are doing behind the wheel.

“Reading a book — I’ve actually seen people watching a movie, here on the steering wheel,” said Philip Clark with the THP.

If you’re caught driving while distracted, troopers say you could face a nearly $200 fine.