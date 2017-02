TBI: Agents looking into complaint against Selmer police officer

SELMER, Tenn.-The TBI confirms its agents are looking into a complaint against an officer at the Selmer Police Department.

A TBI spokesman confirmed the District Attorney has requested a probe into an allegation of excessive force involving an unnamed police officer.

The TBI is not releasing any details about the alleged incident. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and wbbjtv.com for the latest.