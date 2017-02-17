Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Jill Bibb

TRENTON, Tenn. — Jill Bibb has been in the classroom for 20 years. Each day, she gets to combine some of her favorite things into one.

“I love reading, I love kids, so it all just went together for English,” Bibb said.

Bibb says the skills in the classroom will be needed in her students’ everyday lives.

“No matter what occupation they go into, they’re going to write, whether it’s emails, reports — no matter what it is, they’re going to write,” Bibb said. “They’re going to have to be able to read well, so if they go to college, they’re going to write papers. If they go to trade school, they’re still going to have to write, so it’s very important.”

Bibb said above all, it’s important to develop relationships. It’s something she talks about with her daughters who are also teachers.

“It’s all about relationship. I have two daughters who are both English teachers. One of them has just been a teacher for a few years, and I tell her if she’ll form a relationship and form a rapport with them, that’s nearly all the problems she’ll ever have,” Bibb said.

Bibb also leads Peabody Serves, an organization which gets students outside the classroom.

Bibb will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery’s Educator of the Month award. Starting in March, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

