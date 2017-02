WEATHER UPDATE

ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL PREVAIL ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH THE END OF NEXT WEEK. HIGHS WILL RANGE FROM THE 60S TO THE MID 70S.

AN UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL BRING A CHANCE OF SHOWERS TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY. ADDITIONAL RAIN CHANCES WILL ARRIVE MONDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY AS ANOTHER SLOW MOVING UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES ALONG THE GULF COAST.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com