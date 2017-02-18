Experiment of the Week: Cloud in a Bottle

Cloud in a Bottle

INGREDIENTS

Isopropyl Alcohol

Bicycle Pump with Rubber Stopper

1 Liter Clear Plastic Bottle

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Pour enough isopropyl alcohol into the clear plastic bottle to cover the bottom. Swirl the isopropyl alcohol around in the clear plastic bottle.

STEP 2: Attach the pump to the rubber stopper. Attach the rubber stopper to the clear plastic bottle.

STEP 3: Pump the bicycle pump five times. Remove the stopper and observe. How does the cloud in the bottle compare to how clouds form on Earth?



EXPLANATION

When the stopper is removed, the air inside expands and cools, which allows the alcohol molecules to stick together or condense, creating a cloud, in the bottle. Goto www.hookedonscience.org for more experiments that might get you and your family “Hooked on Science.”