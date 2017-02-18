Fallen Skyhawk remembered at UT Martin through scholarship endowment

MARTIN, Tenn. — Saturday evening friends, family and donors gathered to pay homage and cement the legacy of Phillip Trey Lindsey on UT Martin’s campus.

“He was too special to be forgotten,” Trey’s father John Lindsey said.

Phillip Trey Lindsey graduated from Southside High School in 2010, before going to University of Tennessee at Martin to study wildlife biology. Unfortunately just two months after earning his degree from UTM, the 24-year-old passed away July 12, 2016 after a blood clot sent him into cardiac arrest.

“You don’t know what this is like until you go through it,” Lindsey said. “So if it wasn’t for people praying for us and just having faith in God.”

Saturday night there was a benefit dinner to fund a $25,000 scholarship endowment in his name. That scholarship will help UTM juniors and seniors studying wildlife biology continue their education.

“Education was very important to Trey,” Lindsey said. “So one way we though we could keep his memory alive is through this scholarship endowment at Martin.”

There was also a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia and outdoor sports items, things that were important to Trey. Retired Major League Baseball player Adam Laroche donated his time Saturday evening. He even signed jerseys to be auctioned off.

“He asked and that was the least I could do,” Laroche said.”

During the benefit the wildlife society professor announced that Will Lindsey, Trey’s brother, had earned a scholarship of his own. From the same organization his brother once served as Vice President.

“In this situation you just don’t want your son forgotten and I think that goes for anyone who’s lost their child,” Lindsey said.

All benefit ticket sales and the silent auction proceeds will be used to fund the Lindsey scholarship. Southside High School graduates will be given preference during the Lindsey scholarship selection process.