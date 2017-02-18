A Full Week Of Spring Like Temperatures Ahead!

February 18, 2017

We will see a very warm pattern over the next week ahead. We could very well break some big records in the weather as the daytime highs rise into the mid 70’s around President’s Day!

Sunday we will wake up to partly cloudy skies which will eventually clear and temperatures will soar into the lower 70’s! Tomorrow will by far be the best day to have outdoor plans. It will be picture perfect by my opinion.

Going into Monday we will start with clear skies and warm and then the temperatures will rise up into the 70’s again! Monday is expected to be one of the warmest days out of February that we have ever seen. Not only that, but it could also possibly become the warmest President’s Day on record for the Jackson area. The pollen count is also something to be aware of starting this work week! Pollen counts will nearly be at a peak Sunday and Monday.

