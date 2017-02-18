Local service club holds indoor yard sale fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn — From clothing items to house decor many items were available for shoppers at the Jackson Woman’s club indoor yard sale fundraiser.

The club has two annual service campaigns aimed towards benefiting youth. The first is a $1,000 nursing scholarship given to an area student. Students who applied were instructed to write an essay explaining why they deserve the reward.

Organizers said the club will also sponsor a school wide poetry contest. Each year members create a different fundraising idea in hopes of raising enough money to reach their goal.

“All of the items here were donated either by members or by members families.” Organizer, Laura Vandiver said. “So basically everything that we make will go towards the scholarship and the poetry contest.”

Students will be awarded the second Tuesday in March during the Jackson Woman’s club monthly meeting.