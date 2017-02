Pet of the Week: Waylon

Pet of the week: Waylon, available for adoption through Saving the animals together.

He’s a 6 month old hound mix. He loves kids and most other dogs. He’s a huge love bug!

Melissa Roberts with STAT said Waylon has great house manners, and loves to be at home, but is very playful!

Roberts said Waylon is a great family dog, and plays well with kids and other dogs!

Contact STAT for more information about adopting Waylon.