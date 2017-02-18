Police confirm 1 man injured after overnight shooting

JACKSON, Tenn — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a man was shot in the leg overnight on Mifflin Road. Officials described it as an aggravated domestic assault involving several people.

Officials also said the man was shot in the leg by someone who was protecting someone else. The victim was airlifted to a Memphis hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No charges have been filed as of yet.

