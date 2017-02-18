Union University hosts women’s conference

JACKSON, Tenn — A packed house at Union University for a women’s conference. Over 1200 guests filled the seats of Union’s chapel to hear New York times best-selling author, Lysa TerKeurst speak.

The author has written more than a dozen books about religion and faith. People from other states traveled to Jackson to attend the event.

Tickets were $20 a person.

Organizers said the main goal of the conference is to build a strong spiritual connection.

Event Chairperson, Stephanie Edge said “we want people to know who they are in Christ and we want to help them grow in Him find a relationship with Him and know they are welcome in his sight.”

Worship Pastor at Englewood Baptist church, Travis Cotrell, provided musical entertainment for the event.