A Week Full of Warmth Ahead of Us!

Good morning West Tennessee! Temperatures are incredibly warm as you are waking up. We had clouds the decided to stick around and barely move overnight which caused such warm temperatures this morning. On top of that, winds continued to stay out of the south as an upper level low that is south of us kicks up moisture from the gulf, thus bringing us the rain we are already seeing this morning. It gradually began to move in around 4 a.m. and will stick around throughout the morning. The majority of the heavier rain will be over with by noon, however, the rest of the day will continue to be gloomy and partially wet. By the evening hours most of it will dwindle down to almost nothing here in West Tennessee.

Sunday we will wake up to partly cloudy skies which will eventually clear and temperatures will soar into the lower 70’s! Tomorrow will by far be the best day to have outdoor plans. It will be picture perfect by my opinion. Going into Monday we will start with clear skies and warm and then the temperatures will rise up into the 70’s again! Monday is expected to be one of the warmest days out of February that we have ever seen. Not only that, but it could also possibly become the warmest President’s Day on record for the Jackson area. The pollen count is also something to be aware of starting this work week! Pollen counts will nearly be at a peak Sunday and Monday.

The rest of the week will be pleasant with only a few days have slight rain chances. The temperatures are going to stay in the 70’s the whole entire week leaving us with what really feels like April, but in reality is still the middle of February. Stay tuned to the VIPIR 7 Storm Team for more updates!

