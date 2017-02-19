Deputies: Henry Co. man fatally shot over domestic dispute

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry county deputies are investigating after man was shot and killed Friday night outside of Paris over what appears to be a domestic dispute.

“This couple had just started their processing of a divorce and unfortunately it lead to this,” Henry Co. Sheriff Monte Belew said.

Belew said Jon Goodlow followed a GPS placed on his estranged wife’s car to a home on Turkey Lane.

He then forced entry, argued with his estranged wife and the man inside before being fatally shot the man living in the home, according to investigators.

Goodlow’s body was sent to Nashville for an autopsy, but so far no charges have been filed.

“Once we complete the investigation and get all the facts together that surround this case, we will then present it to the district attorneys office and come to a conclusion on whether there should be charges filed or not,” Belew said.

Belew said domestic violence is not taken lightly in Henry county, and there was more than one victim in this situation.

“Our heart goes out to the victims and the victims family,” he said. “I think there are several victims in this case, and it’s an unfortunate set of circumstances.”

Belew said the tracking device was placed on the woman’s car by a third party and they are investigating that as a separate case.