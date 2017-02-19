Less than two months left to file 2016 income taxes

JACKSON, Tenn. — The IRS is already processing 2016 federal income tax returns and expects more than 153 million returns to be filed this year. It’s that time of year again W-2s and income tax returns. Which is a busy time for tax professionals.

“We have been busy so far this season,” Jackson Hewitt Area Manager Vicky McCann said.

Tax offices across the county have been swamped with taxpayers eager to get their refunds from the IRS. But before completing your taxes there are a few things you’ll need.

“They need to bring their W-2s, their tax forms, interest dividends,” McCann said. “They need to bring their photo ID and the social security cards of themselves and their dependents.”

Besides income information, you’ll also need to be aware of possible deductions. Charitable donations, educational expenses and also childcare expenses. Although many people opt to file their taxes on their own, it may be easier to get a tax professional to avoid costly mistakes.

“When you go on your own you risk the fact of getting audited, and having to handle that yourself,” McCann said.

The IRS expects more than 80% of returns to be filed electronically. And when given a choice the IRS says direct deposits are the fastest and safest way to receive a refund.

“Direct deposit is probably the best method,” McCann said. “It’s kind of dangerous to have the checks come to you.”

Although there is still about two months left to file, you don’t want to rush at the last minute.

“Just to get it done beat the rush at the end because there’s always a rush at the end,” McCann said. “The last two weeks it’s very hard to get into companies.”

Many tax offices in Jackson are open seven days week throughout tax season.

Because the typical April 15th deadline falls on Saturday this year, taxpayers have until Tuesday, April 18th to file their 2016 returns.