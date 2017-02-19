Local church members get heart healthy

JACKSON, Tenn — Members of New St. Luke Baptist church are getting heart healthy with help from the American Heart Association.

‘Have Faith In Heart’ was started by AHA years ago when officials realized their was a need for education in the African American community. Nursing students provided free blood pressure checks, while representatives from local health organizations gave information about being heart healthy Sunday.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of all people.” AHA Representative, Christy Futrell said. “But one of three women are dying from heart disease — more than all forms of cancers combined.”

The Mission Medical Ministry team of New St. Luke organized the event and they felt bringing the program to their church is a way to keep people informed about their health.

Church member, Cheryl Turner said “It’s just a joy to see people concerned.”

“It just makes me feel happy to know that we can make a difference in the community and make sure that people are getting the education they need to be healthy.” Church member, Machelle Banks said.

There were also healthy snacks available for members to enjoy.