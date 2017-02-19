Rain Chances Tuesday And Very Warm Temperatures Ahead!

February 19, 2017

We will see a very warm pattern over the next week ahead. Tonight we can expect mostly clear skies with only some isolated patchy areas of fog. Lows will be around the lower 50’s. We could very well break some big records in the weather as the daytime highs rise into the mid 70’s around President’s Day! Our next rain chance will be on late Monday into Tuesday as a weak cold front moves through the area. Vipircast is indicating rain approaching the area in the early morning hours of Tuesday.



Tomorrow on President’s day we can expect a nice start to the day with increasing clouds and chances of rain building mainly overnight Monday night. Expect a very warm President’s day with winds out of the south around 5 mph and temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s.

Going into Monday we will start with clear skies and warm and then the temperatures will rise up into the 70’s again! Monday is expected to be one of the warmest days out of February that we have ever seen. Not only that, but it could also possibly become the warmest President’s Day on record for the Jackson area. The pollen count is also something to be aware of starting this work week! Pollen counts will nearly be at a peak Sunday and Monday.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

