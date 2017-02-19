Snakes, birds and monkeys draw crowds at exotic pet expo

JACKSON, Tenn — Thousands of people gathered for a weekend of fun at the exotic pet expo. If you’re a fan of exotic birds, or take interest in animals on the furry side there’s something for everyone.

“Reptiles here, birds, snakes, monkeys we’ve got just about everything you can think of.” Event Promoter, Tommy Bickerstaff said. “I’ve got a little lamb running around, goats, and have some pigs.”

Some first time attendees have already added some lucky pets to their family. Natalie Cabiness said she’s excited to take a couple parakeets home.

“They are gorgeous I mean their out of this world.” Cabiness said. “I have 2 that are named Romeo & Juliet and they’re both blue.”

After walking through the crowd,WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News noticed many people fascinated by a newborn Vervet monkey.

Keenan Powell said “well after seeing it my wife which is Marissa told me that I had to get her one.”

Some said being up close and personal with the pets was the best part.

“You can go out and have fun and you get to hold animals that you’ve never held before like I did. I got to hold snakes, I got to pet birds.” Cabiness said.

Although organizers said the expo is expanding each year, one little kid wanted the animals to be available for his own events.

“I’m really happy about this place so they should do it on my cousins birthday so it can make them happy.” Attendee, John Bowman said.

If you missed out on the fun this time don’t worry you’ll have another chance. Organizers said the expo happens three times a year, and the next show will be in August.