Attendees enjoy “African Experience” honoring Black History Month

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.-The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center and the Brownsville Arts Council hosted the “African Experience” Monday night during its monthly open mic night.

The program was presented in honor of Black History Month and was designed to showcase elements of the traditional African culture.

People gathered to play instruments as well as sing and dance while learning about the culture.

“It’s important that we are inclusive for all people, our different cultures and ideals were meant to be shared and not feared, and to be open minded toward each other,” said Taneil Armour, the event organizer.

This is the first time the organization has held an open mic night about black history.