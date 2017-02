Carroll County sheriff: Missing Carroll County man found dead

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.-More than two weeks after he was last seen, a Carroll County man has been found dead.

Sheriff Andy Dickson confirmed Robert “Tank” Treadway’s body was found in the Cedar Grove area, Sunday.

He was last seen in that same area on February 5. The sheriff did not say how Treadway died or if foul play is suspected.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and wbbjtv.com for the latest on this developing story.