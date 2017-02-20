Gas station clerk reportedly attacked on the job

JACKSON, Tenn.–A convenience store clerk reportedly attacked on the job by two customers.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. Monday at the Circle K at the intersection of Dr. F.E. Wright Drive and North Parkway.

Carondelet Baker says she was assaulted by two people attempting to buy tobacco.

Baker says a woman tried to make the purchase but didn’t have her ID.

The clerk says a man then came into the store to also buy tobacco.

She believes they were together, but Baker refused to make the sale because of store policy.

She says the two suspects repeatedly punched her in the face.

Baker says she saw both suspects get into a car and leave the scene.

We reached out to Jackson Police for comment. They said they could not release any information.