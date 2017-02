Humboldt police seek man suspected of coercion of witness

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man suspected of coercion of a witness.

Charius Ross, also known as Skinny, is wanted on suspicion of coercion of a witness, according to the Humboldt Police Department.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Humboldt police at 731-784-1322. You can also call in tips anonymously at 731-784-6225.