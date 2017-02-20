Local nursery owner gives tips on spring planting & trimming

JACKSON, Tenn. — With pollen blowing off the trees and plants in bloom, it doesn’t look like it’s still winter, but Mark Carter at Carter’s Nursery says not to get too far ahead.

“The ground is still cold. There’s not enough sunlight. What will happen is we’ll get that late-season frost,” Carter said.

Carter said the cutoff for frost isn’t until mid-April, but there are some ways you can get your gardens and landscaping prepared.

“Think cool season, think cutting back, planting shrubbery, mulching, but don’t try to get too far ahead and plant your impatiens, your warmer season flowers and vegetables,” Carter said.

Experts say carrots, radishes and broccoli can be planted now, to name a few. You can also start treating trees.

“If you have fruit trees, it’s a great time to use dormant oil,” Carter said. “Go out there and get you some dormant oil and spray them down till they’re wet. That’ll help you towards getting great fruit that doesn’t have a lot of pest problems and the dark spots and worms eating into them.”

Spring begins March 20, and most spring plants will be available for purchase the first week of March.